Hot, humid weather makes comeback as monsoon loses steam

BHUBANESWAR : Hot and humid weather has made a fierce comeback as the southwest monsoon lost its steam despite reaching Odisha on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast sweltering weather conditions to intensify in the next four days. While Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts will likely experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday, similar conditions are expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Wednesday.
The national weather forecaster has issued such warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Thursday and Friday.
On Monday, Balasore was the hottest at 39.8 degree Celsius, followed by Bhubaneswar 39.6 deg C and Cuttack, Baripada, Talcher and Paralakhemundi 39.4 deg C each. The high humidity level made the prevailing weather even more unbearable for the citizens.
In coastal areas like Gopalpur, humidity was 80 per cent on the day, followed by Puri and Paradip 77 pc each, Chandbali 62 pc, Bhubaneswar 61 pc, Cuttack 55 pc and Balasore 52 pc.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “As of now, conditions are not favourable for further progress of monsoon in the state for which the hot and humid weather has returned.”
Some places in the coastal districts are witnessing above normal day temperatures. The mercury level is also expected to rise by 2 deg C to 3 deg C in parts of the state in the next three to four days, she added. Experts said the progress of monsoon may remain stalled until a fresh weather system forms in the coming days.