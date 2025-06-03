Hot, humid weather makes comeback as monsoon loses steam

BHUBANESWAR : Hot and humid weather has made a fierce comeback as the southwest monsoon lost its steam despite reaching Odisha on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast sweltering weather conditions to intensify in the next four days. While Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts will likely experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday, similar conditions are expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Wednesday.

The national weather forecaster has issued such warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Thursday and Friday.