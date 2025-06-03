JEE- Advanced results: Hans Daruka is Odisha state topper

BHUBANESWAR: Rajit Gupta from Kota has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-advanced) examination-2025, results of which were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Monday.

A resident of Kota in Rajasthan, Gupta secured the top position securing 332 out of 360 marks in the Common Rank List (CRL).

IIT-Kanpur officials said Devdutta Majhi with CRL 16 emerged as the top-ranked female candidate in the prestigious exam. Hailing from West Bengal, Majhi has also become the topper of IIT-Kharagpur zone.

Hans Daruka from KiiT International School emerged as the Odisha topper in the JEE (Advanced) 2025. Daruka secured an all-India rank of 39 in the CRL.

Apart from Daruka, 13 more students from KiiT International School qualified in the prestigious exam conducted for admission into India’s premier IITs.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated Daruka and all other successful students for their achievement. Apart from KiiT, students from many other schools in the state also successfully cracked the exam.