Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra reviews drain cleaning work in Cuttack, stresses expeditious completion

CUTTACK: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Monday inspected the ongoing drain cleaning and desilting work in the city and instructed officials to ensure their speedy completion.

The minister took stock of the box drain cleaning work after which he visited Patapol, Rausapatna, Chhatra Bazar, Matru Bhawan, Kalyan Nagar and Nua Bazar areas to inspect the condition of the drains. He stressed cleaning of the main and branch drains in all these areas on war-footing by deploying additional manpower and equipment.

The minister held a review meeting with CMC and CDA officials at the CDA conference hall here and directed them to resolve the issues of drainage and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Regarding the unorganised dumping of garbage, construction debris and household waste in Chhatra Bazar, Buxi Bazar localities etc., the minister directed their immediate clearance.

Mahapatra also directed officials to issue notice to cleaning/desilting service providers intimating them about deduction on bill for non-performance, followed by blacklisting for being repeated defaulters.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the minister said instructions have been given for completion of drain cleaning and desilting work in the city within next three to four days. “Action will be taken for negligence or lapses next time, if any” he added.

The meeting further decided that CMC will lift construction waste from the premises on payment basis.