Odisha man found dead, family alleges murder by wife

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 35-year-old man whose blood-soaked body was found inside his house at Gobindpur village within Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Kalia Sethy. Sources said on Sunday night, Kalia went to bed after having dinner. His body was found lying in a pool of blood inside his room in the wee hours of Monday.

Kalia’s parents alleged that his wife Pooja and her father entered his room late in the night and stabbed him multiple times. Pooja was reportedly not in good terms with her husband and the couple used to quarrel frequently. In February, she left her in-laws’ house and went to live with her parents.

Two days back, Pooja returned to Kalia’s house and apologised for her behaviour. But she went back to her parents’ place on some pretext on Sunday morning, alleged Kalia’s sister-in-law Manu.

Police said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s parents. The body was seized for autopsy. A search has been launched to trace Pooja and her parents who are absconding after the incident.