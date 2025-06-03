Odisha: Murdered by brother, man denied last rites by kin over inter-caste marriage

BARGARH: In a grim reminder of the prevailing deep-rooted caste prejudice, a 40-year-old man of Bargarh district, allegedly killed by his younger brother on Sunday, was denied last rites by his own family and community members since the victim had married a woman from a separate case.

The incident which was reported from Sansarei Pali village under Ambabhona police limits has triggered widespread outrage across the region.

According to reports, Simanta Mirdha had moved to Belpahad in Jharsuguda district six years ago for work where he fell in love with and married a woman from another caste. His decision to marry outside his caste led to his ostracisation and estrangement from his family.

On Sunday, Simanta returned to his native village where an altercation broke out between him and his younger brother, Ramakrushna Mirdha over property sharing. The argument soon escalated to the point where 35-year-old Ramakrushna allegedly attacked Simanta with a wooden plank, causing fatal injuries. Simanta collapsed and died on the spot.