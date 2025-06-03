Odisha: Murdered by brother, man denied last rites by kin over inter-caste marriage
BARGARH: In a grim reminder of the prevailing deep-rooted caste prejudice, a 40-year-old man of Bargarh district, allegedly killed by his younger brother on Sunday, was denied last rites by his own family and community members since the victim had married a woman from a separate case.
The incident which was reported from Sansarei Pali village under Ambabhona police limits has triggered widespread outrage across the region.
According to reports, Simanta Mirdha had moved to Belpahad in Jharsuguda district six years ago for work where he fell in love with and married a woman from another caste. His decision to marry outside his caste led to his ostracisation and estrangement from his family.
On Sunday, Simanta returned to his native village where an altercation broke out between him and his younger brother, Ramakrushna Mirdha over property sharing. The argument soon escalated to the point where 35-year-old Ramakrushna allegedly attacked Simanta with a wooden plank, causing fatal injuries. Simanta collapsed and died on the spot.
Ambabhona police soon arrived, seized the body, and arrested Ramakrushna. However, when Simanta’s body was handed over to the family for cremation, none of his kin or people in the village came forward to claim or perform his last rites, reportedly due to his inter-caste marriage. His body remained abandoned in the hospital corridor for hours.
After knowing about the incident from Ambabhona police, city-based social organisation Sankalp Parivar stepped in to ensure the victim was given a dignified farewell. The organisation conducted Simanta’s last rites with full respect at Swargadwara in Pipalmunda.
Simanta’s grieving wife, mother and six-year-old daughter were present during the cremation, while Sankalp Parivar members including its president Bikash Agrawal, Ananta Sahu, Sheshadev Padhaan, Sashank Diwan, and G Ramesh led the funeral arrangements.
Simanta’s mother, Budhiyari Mirdha said, her son was going through a tough time ever since he married in another caste. “The community and family members had completely ostracised him. Now my younger son murdered him. I am worried about his wife and daughter. How will they manage everything alone?”