Odisha police recovers explosives in anti-Maoist operation

BARGARH: The District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Bargarh police recovered a cache of explosives and Maoist materials during a combing operation in Gandhamardhan reserve forest in Paikmal area.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena on Monday said the operation was launched on May 30 on the basis of credible intelligence inputs regarding movement of armed operatives of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in the dense forest.

As part of area domination exercise, the DVF team scoured suspected hideouts and recovered several items believed to have been used by Maoist operatives for subversive activities. The seizure list included a gelatin stick, 25 detonators, two bundles of wire, a radio set, stretchable ropes, red banner cloth and a range of daily-use materials including haversacks, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, utensils, clothing and Naxal literature.