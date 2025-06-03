Odisha's Bhadrak to get government medical college, university soon, says CM

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the demand for the establishment of a medical college and a public university in Bhadrak will be fulfilled soon.
Addressing a public meeting while launching 13 projects worth around Rs 275 crore for the district, Majhi said foundation stone for the medical college and hospital will be laid soon.
He said the state government has already sanctioned several high-profile projects for the district which include a technical textile complex by IOCL at an investment of Rs 4,377 crore and an HMLS polyester yarn production unit by MCPI Private Limited with an investment of Rs 2,223.25 crore. They will create around 4,300 and 1,150 jobs respectively.
He also announced plans for the beautification of all martyrs’ sites in the district. “The BJP government has been working tirelessly to fulfil the promises made to the people. Not a single minute has been wasted from the day our party assumed office. Our government is dedicated to serving the people,” he said.
Highlighting the achievements over the past year, Majhi said his government will present an account of its accomplishments to the people on June 12.
Emphasising the importance of livelihood and economic development, he said that efforts are ongoing to improve the financial situation of every citizen through agricultural development, agro-based industries and industrial growth. On the government’s efforts to drive industrial growth, he said projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore were approved in just 120 days. This apart, the government approved 10 projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore on a single day on May 22.
The CM emphasised the government’s commitment to develop Bhadrak as a leading and developed district in the state. The projects in the works include a district hospital, roads, sports infrastructure, community health centres, libraries and a park in memory of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab. He assured that the new projects will be completed in time.
Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj praised the CM’s efforts in fulfilling the promises made to the people of the district. Bhadrak MP Abhimanyu Sethi, Bhadrak MLA Sitansu Sekhar Mohapatra, Basudevpur MLA Ashok Das, Simulia MLA Padmalochan Panda and former minister Manmohan Samal were present.