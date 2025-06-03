Odisha's Bhadrak to get government medical college, university soon, says CM

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the demand for the establishment of a medical college and a public university in Bhadrak will be fulfilled soon.

Addressing a public meeting while launching 13 projects worth around Rs 275 crore for the district, Majhi said foundation stone for the medical college and hospital will be laid soon.

He said the state government has already sanctioned several high-profile projects for the district which include a technical textile complex by IOCL at an investment of Rs 4,377 crore and an HMLS polyester yarn production unit by MCPI Private Limited with an investment of Rs 2,223.25 crore. They will create around 4,300 and 1,150 jobs respectively.

He also announced plans for the beautification of all martyrs’ sites in the district. “The BJP government has been working tirelessly to fulfil the promises made to the people. Not a single minute has been wasted from the day our party assumed office. Our government is dedicated to serving the people,” he said.