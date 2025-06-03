One year on, national scholarships elude 183 students with disabilities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the new academic session is set to start, as many as 183 students with disabilities of the state are awaiting national scholarships for close to a year. They had submitted applications for the scholarships through their educational institutions in 2024-25.

This has come to the fore at a recent review meeting held by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on the status of applications under National Scholarships for Students with Disabilities.

In a letter to the state government, the department informed that 183 applications received from students with disabilities in the state during the 2024-25 session are still pending verification at the institution level. The applications were for three scholarship schemes of the Government of India - top class, post-matric and pre-matric.

While top class scholarship is for students who want to pursue graduate and PG degree or diploma, post-matric is for students from Class XI to PG degree or diploma. Similarly, pre-matric scholarship is for students of classes IX and X. The department further noticed that even the offline verified scholarship applications sent by the educational institutions to the department for payment of scholarship amount, were lacking necessary documents including disability certificates.