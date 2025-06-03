Three more Covid cases reported in Odisha, tally goes up to 15

BHUBANESWAR: Covid-19 tally in Odisha touched 15 on Monday with three more persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed officials of the Health and Family Welfare department.

On Sunday, the state reported three Covid cases while a total of nine such cases were recorded in May. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khurda are among the places where the cases have been detected so far.

However, director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said unlike other states, there has been no major surge in Covid infections in Odisha so far.

“The state government has also not received any guideline from the Centre till now. However, the standard guidelines for preventive measures already exist,” he added.

Though an 85-year-old Covid patient with comorbidities died recently, Dr Mishra said no other report of Covid death has been received so far. Health officials said, ahead of Rath Yatra, a meeting is likely to be conducted in Puri to review the preparedness of the Health department for the grand chariot festival.