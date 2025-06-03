Two house surgeons of MKCG fined for ragging

BERHAMPUR: The authorities of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on two house surgeons for allegedly ragging a fourth-year MBBS student.

Dean Prof Suchitra Dash said the two house surgeons were fined on basis of the report submitted by the anti-ragging committee. On May 12, a verbal spat broke out between the fourth-year student and the two house surgeons. There was no evidence of physical assault.

After the affected student submitted a formal complaint, the anti-ragging committee reviewed the matter and took the decision to penalise the two house surgeons. Dash said the duo has tendered an apology and assured not to repeat such behaviour in future.

Notably in November 2024, five fourth-year MBBS students were expelled from the hostel and suspended from the campus for six months for ragging their juniors. In February 2024, two fourth-year students were suspended for two months for a similar offense involving a second-year student.