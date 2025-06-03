White tiger cub dies of unknown condition at Nandankanan Zoological Park

BHUBANESWAR: A white tiger cub, under veterinary care for the last at least three months, died at Nandankanan Zoological Park on Sunday night.

The zoo doctors, though, are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death. The cub showed signs of weakness despite being diagnosed with no major abnormalities. Two of its siblings have also started showing similar symptoms.

Zoo deputy director Sanath Kumar N said the seven-month-old female cub, born to melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa last year, was being provided veterinary care after it started showing signs of lameness in March 2025. CWH experts also examined the cub’s health condition and her blood tests showed no major abnormalities.

“We will send the blood samples of the cubs, including the deceased, to the NCBS, Bangalore,” said a zoo official.