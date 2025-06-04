Odisha CM launches 15 projects worth Rs 205 crore in Deogarh

DEOGARH: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 projects worth approximately Rs 205 crore during his visit to Deogarh on Tuesday.

The highlight of the CM’s visit was the inauguration of the newly-constructed 300-bed district headquarters hospital aimed at enhancing healthcare access for the local population.

Addressing a public meeting, Majhi said, “Deogarh district has immense potential for growth, and our government is determined to harness this strength. Our goal is to transform Deogarh into a model district of progress and prosperity.”

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to balanced regional development. Since coming to power, the BJP government has prioritised equitable development across all the 30 districts of Odisha, he said.

On the occasion, the CM announced a package of Rs 41.17 crore for the benefit of nearly nine lakh kendu leaf pluckers and binders across the state. Each kendu leaf plucker will receive Rs 160 for slippers, Rs 200 for leaf collection clothes, and Rs 100 for caps for pluckers and seasonal staff. Binders will be provided Rs 700 each for mosquito nets and blankets.

“We are committed to safeguarding the dignity and livelihoods of our kendu leaf workers and their families. This support is not just financial, it is a recognition of their contribution to the state’s economy,” the CM said.

Majhi reiterated his government’s roadmap for a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036 and a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“This dream can only be realised if we prioritise growth across sectors like education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, industries, investments and employment. With just nine days left for our government to complete one year, I can confidently say that we have taken significant strides toward inclusive development,” he said.

Among others, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Deogarh MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal, collector Kabindra Chandra Sahoo and chief district medical officer Dr Bishwamohan Mishra were present.

Later in the day, the Deogarh MLA submitted a 15-point charter of demands to the chief minister, seeking holistic development of the district.