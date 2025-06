BERHAMPUR: A TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) staffer suffered injuries after being attacked by a consumer in Bikrampur village under Khallikote police limits on Tuesday.

The injured, Ankit Chaurasia, was part of a team inspecting electric meters in the area. Sources said while Ankit was verifying the functionality of an existing meter, the house owner suddenly attacked him with a bamboo stick, causing bleeding injuries to his head. He was rushed to Khallikote hospital. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

While TPSODL claims the shift to smart meters is aimed at better energy management and reduced transmission losses, many consumers allege that power consumption readings on the new meters are significantly higher than on their older ones, leading to inflated bills.