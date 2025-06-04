Two arrested for circulating explicit pictures of woman online

KENDRAPARA: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of circulating explicit pictures of a 24-year-old woman on social media platforms.

The accused were identified as Ranjan Biswal (28) of Patrapada village under Mahakalapada police limits and Jagannath Sethi, an attendant at a hospital.

According to police, Biswal was in a relationship with the victim since over six months. The incident came to light when the victim, a nurse in a government hospital in Kendrapara, filed a complaint with the police stating that Biswal had sexually exploited her for over six months under the false pretext of marriage.

She stated that Biswal clicked her explicit pictures and videos on his phone and recently shared those on social media after she ended the relationship.

Kendrapara IIC Dilip Sahoo said, “Basing on the victim’s complaint, we arrested Biswal. He confessed to the crime and revealed Sethi’s involvement in the incident. Subsequently, we Sethi as well.”

They were booked under multiple sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and section 356 (printing or engraving matter known to be derogatory) of BNS.

Besides, Biswal was booked under Section 60 of the BNS (engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman based on a false promise to marry). Further investigation is underway, Sahoo added.