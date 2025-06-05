Ammonia gas leak at ice factory, 10 fall ill

PARADIP: Nearly 10 people including schoolchildren and teachers reported symptoms of suffocation and eye irritation while a 65-year-old woman was hospitalised due to ammonia gas leak at an ice factory in the industrial estate of Paradipgarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 am at Paradip ice factory. On being informed, the administration immediately deployed police and fire services personnel at the site. The leak was brought under control by 2.05 pm after emergency containment operations were carried out.

Sources said at the time of the leak, around 30 students of Paradip ITI, located just 50 metre from the ice factory, were attending classes.

Additionally, 10 female teachers were on duty in the nearby SK Academy school. Due to the gas leak, several students of Paradip ITI and a teacher experienced eye irritation, itching and breathing difficulties.