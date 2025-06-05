BJD dharna inside collector’s office over farm distress

BARGARH: The district unit of BJD led by Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha on Wednesday staged dharna inside the collector’s office demanding immediate relief for farmers hit by untimely rainfall in Bargarh.
The BJD workers said unseasonal rainfall during the last week of May caused extensive crop damage, particularly in areas irrigated by the Hirakud canal system. The rains damaged standing crops and harvested paddy lying in the open and stored in market yards.
The agitators also accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the crisis. They demanded immediate crop damage assessment by the Revenue department. The BJD workers urged the government to direct insurance companies to transparently assess losses and provide compensation to affected farmers.
The Padampur MLA said, “Despite witnessing an unprecedented crisis, the silence and inaction of the government is unfortunate. Bargarh is considered the rice bowl of Odisha.
How can the government sit silent when the farmers are in distress?”
The BJD also alleged irregularities in the ongoing rabi paddy procurement. The agitators claimed agents are deducting two to eight kg of paddy per bag. Farmers are being forced to pay commission up to `100 per bag for their produce to be accepted.
Bariha said, “The issue of deduction is prevalent across all blocks of the district. I had raised the issue during the procurement committee meeting and had asked the administration to ensure that no farmers are exploited. If appropriate steps are not taken immediately, BJD will launch a district-wide agitation to safeguard the interests of farmers.”
During the protest which was held in absence of collector Aditya Goyal, a minor confrontation reportedly broke out between the Bargarh Town IIC and Bariha after police tried to evict the agitators from the office.
Subsequently, the Bargarh collector reached the office and held discussion with the agitators. The BJD leaders also submitted a memorandum to Goyal urging the administration to take immediate steps in the interest of distressed farmers.
Among others, former BJD MLAs Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu were present during the protest.