BJD dharna inside collector’s office over farm distress

BARGARH: The district unit of BJD led by Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha on Wednesday staged dharna inside the collector’s office demanding immediate relief for farmers hit by untimely rainfall in Bargarh.

The BJD workers said unseasonal rainfall during the last week of May caused extensive crop damage, particularly in areas irrigated by the Hirakud canal system. The rains damaged standing crops and harvested paddy lying in the open and stored in market yards.

The agitators also accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the crisis. They demanded immediate crop damage assessment by the Revenue department. The BJD workers urged the government to direct insurance companies to transparently assess losses and provide compensation to affected farmers.

The Padampur MLA said, “Despite witnessing an unprecedented crisis, the silence and inaction of the government is unfortunate. Bargarh is considered the rice bowl of Odisha.

How can the government sit silent when the farmers are in distress?”