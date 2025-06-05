BJD meet to counter BJP government’s outreach programme

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leaders on Wednesday met at the Sankha Bhawan to discuss the strategies to be adopted by the party to effectively counter the massive outreach programme planned by the BJP government on its first anniversary on June 12.

Senior BJD leader and former minister Arun Sahoo said apart from criticising BJP’s governance, the party has also planned to highlight its own accomplishments when it was in power for the last 24 years.

The leaders have analysed the BJP government’s performance and identified the areas to criticise. The regional party is also planning to launch an outreach programme by engaging with the public, understanding their concerns and presenting a counter perspective in a way that will reinforce its presence as the biggest political party in the state, though currently out of power, Sahoo said.

“BJD will showcase its contributions to the state’s development such as infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and policy initiatives. The party is also planning to increase its social media presence to counter the BJP’s narrative, and promote its viewpoint,” he added.

This apart, Sahoo said, party workers and supporters will also actively participate in the counter celebrations and outreach efforts. The senior leaders will meet BJD president Naveen Patnaik to finalise the party’s strategy to counter the BJP programme. “The party will build a strong narrative to counter BJP’s strategy as well as present the BJD’s counter perspective for the future,” Sahoo said.