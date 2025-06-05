CM Mohan Majhi launches Rs 50K crore projects in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid foundation stones for industrial projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore during his visit to Dhenkanal on Wednesday. These include Rs 30,000 crore for solar projects in the district.
In his maiden visit to Dhenkanal after taking oath as the chief minister, Majhi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth approximately Rs 308 crore. These include inauguration of 12 projects worth Rs 112 crore. He laid foundation stones for 10 projects worth Rs 76 crore besides the Baji Rout Sports Complex of Rs 120 crore.
Speaking at a public meeting at Mahisapat, the chief minister emphasised that the industrial projects will add a new dimension to Odisha’s development and make Dhenkanal a hub of solar power. The projects will create employment opportunities for 26,400 people and contribute to the state’s economic growth.
Majhi reaffirmed his commitment to transform Odisha into a prosperous state by 2036. He said the foundation for this goal was laid a year ago when the BJP came to power in the state. “I will never break the trust of the people. I am committed to working tirelessly for their welfare and prosperity,” he said.
The chief minister highlighted the government’s decision to raise the upper age limit for government job aspirants, saying it would open up more opportunities for youths. He noted that 27,000 government jobs were filled in the first year of his administration. At least 40,000 more vacant posts would be filled in the current year.
Calling Dhenkanal the birthplace of great personalities and a land of rich cultural heritage, Majhi praised the district’s famous Laxmi Puja and pledged to develop it into a major industrial hub. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of Mahima Gadi, a significant spiritual site in the region.
Among others, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Patra, MLAs Ashok Mohanty, Bibhuti Pradhan and Simarani Nayak besides collector Somesh Upadhyay were present.