CM Mohan Majhi launches Rs 50K crore projects in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid foundation stones for industrial projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore during his visit to Dhenkanal on Wednesday. These include Rs 30,000 crore for solar projects in the district.

In his maiden visit to Dhenkanal after taking oath as the chief minister, Majhi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth approximately Rs 308 crore. These include inauguration of 12 projects worth Rs 112 crore. He laid foundation stones for 10 projects worth Rs 76 crore besides the Baji Rout Sports Complex of Rs 120 crore.

Speaking at a public meeting at Mahisapat, the chief minister emphasised that the industrial projects will add a new dimension to Odisha’s development and make Dhenkanal a hub of solar power. The projects will create employment opportunities for 26,400 people and contribute to the state’s economic growth.