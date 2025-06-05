Digital twin technology to boost RSP performance

ROURKELA: In keeping pace with technological advancement in steel manufacturing, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has been switching to automation and digitisation in key production units.

In a significant move, the RSP has partnered with the ABB India Ltd which is renowned for its cutting-edge industrial automation and digital solutions.

On May 20, the RSP signed an MoU with ABB India for development of advanced digital twin technology. The agreement was signed by ED (works), RSP Biswaranjan Palai and senior vice-president of ABB Kapil Agarwal.

Palai said, “We are setting the stage for developing future-proof and sustainable steel-making processes. Development of this digital twin technology will transform our steel manufacturing processes by providing us real-time insights into furnace operations, thereby enabling us to optimise our performance, efficiency, data-driven decision making, increase asset longevity and remain competitive in the global market.”