Explosives loot by Naxals could bring back CRPF camps in Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: Days after left-wing extremists (LWEs) looted about 5 tonne explosives from a truck headed to a stone quarry in Sundargarh, Odisha government is mulling to revive Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps in the district to avoid resurgence of Naxal activity.

Sources said, the state police may soon request the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this regard.

Security measures were massively scaled down in Sundargarh after the district was removed from the Centre’s security related expenditure (SRE) scheme last year.

The strength of Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) was reduced too, as Sundargarh did not witness Naxal activity in the last few years.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a group led by Naxalite Anmol alias Lalchand Hembram was behind the loot of the explosives. It was possibly an act of desperation. The left ultras were apprehensive that security forces will turn their focus on Maoist hotbed Saranda forests after Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh with the Centre aiming to eradicate Maoism by March, 2026,” said the sources.

In such circumstances, the state police is unwilling to let its guards down and take strong preventive measures to ensure Sundargarh does not report resurgence of Maoist activity.