Fake lubricant making unit busted, two arrested

CUTTACK: Police on Wednesday busted a fake lubricants manufacturing unit at Sunaribana in Jagatpur and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused were identified as Prasanta Kumar Sahoo (41) and Krishna Agarwal (36). Acting on a tip-off regarding manufacturing and selling of duplicate lubricants and shock absorber oil by M/S Golakha Enterprises at Sunaribana, a police team headed by IIC, Jagatpur Anirudha Nayak along with officials of Legal Metrology and CT&GST department raided the area and nabbed the duo.

Investigation revealed, the manufacturing unit was being operated by one Babaji Charan Sahoo and Prasanta. “The unit was recycling used and burnt engine oil collected from garages and repackaging it under the labels of reputed brands to deceive customers. The accused were indulged in transporting those duplicate lubricants to different districts of the state,” the IIC said adding, the unit was sealed.