Odisha among top 12 states with highest female sex workers and men who have sex with men : NACO

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among the top 12 states in the country to have the highest concentration of both female sex workers (FSWs) and men who have sex with men (MSM).

According to the programmatic mapping and population size estimation (PMPSE) conducted by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in 2022, the state recorded an estimated 24,620 FSWs and 5,977 MSM. The estimation has been published in the recent issue of peer-reviewed journal PLOS Global Public Health.

As many as 2,113 hotspots and 190 network operators in the state were mapped during the survey.

The hotspots included brothel, lodge/hotel, street, railway station, bus-stand, park, marketplace, under the bridge, highway, spa and abandoned area.

The state has two FSWs per 1,000 adult women and about 88.6 per cent (pc) operate through physical hotspots such as homes or street locations. Around four per cent are exclusively linked to network operators, and 7.4 pc are found in rural villages under the link worker scheme (LWS).