Odisha to get National Disaster Management Authority funds to tackle wildfires

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha, one of the worst forest fire-affected states, will receive funds from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight the menace effectively.

Sources in the Forest department said Odisha along with Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and a few other states have been identified by the NDMA as highly vulnerable to forest fire incidents.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, PCCF and HoFF Suresh Pant said a proposal of Rs 63 crore has already been given to the government for submission to the NDMA for sanction of funds.

“The funds will be utilised for installation of AI camera tower, community engagement and other programmes to deal with forest fire incidents more efficiently in the state from the next season onwards,” Pant said.

A senior official from the Forest department said NDMA has already identified 17 vulnerable territorial and wildlife divisions including Baliguda, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Paralakhemundi and Sambalpur for necessary fire preventive measures during forest fire season.

“The NDMA authorities have also appreciated our proposal and assured to place funds by June. The proposal is also expected to be approved within a month,” he added. However, about 10 pc of the `63 crore fund will be borne by the state government under the state specific scheme.