Activist Medha Patkar stopped at Odisha's Rayagada station on way to anti-mining meet

BHAWANIPATNA/BERHAMPUR: Activist Medha Patkar was on Thursday stopped at Raygada railway station by police and not allowed to proceed to attend a meeting at Singer where she was scheduled to attend a meeting organised by anti-mining protesters.

She along with farmer leader Lingaraj and tribal rights activist Narendra Mohanty later left for Berhampur with police escorts. The activist was supposed to attend a meeting at Sunger Haat organised by Ma Mati Mali Surakshya Manch of Thuamul-Rampur on the day. The manch has been opposed to bauxite mining in the Niyamgiri region.

On Wednesday, the Rayagada collector Parul Patwari had issued an order basing on the report of the superintendent of police (SP) that an anti-mining dharna at Sunger could lead to law and order situation.

When Patkar sought to know why she and her associates were stopped, police presented the order of the collector which prohibited 24 persons from entering or remaining present in Rayagada for a period of two months and taking part in any form of protest.

En route to Berhampur, Patkar said over phone it was unjust and unconstitutional on part of the administration to bar them from joining the tribals for the World Environment Day celebration.

“We were not going to protest against anybody or create disturbance. We should listen to different opinions. Why is there PESA Act and Fifth Schedule of Constitution then?,” she asked.