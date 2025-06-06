Covid precautions to be followed in schools after vacation: Odisha SME minister

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (SME) department is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation and will follow appropriate precautions as per the advisory of the Health and Family Welfare department, once the schools reopen.

Informing this on Thursday, SME minister Nityananda Gond asked citizens to remain alert in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. “The government is giving top priority to the health and safety of all,” he said, asking people not to panic.

The minister further informed that teachers and students would be sensitised on Covid-19 and asked to properly follow precautionary measures, if any, issued by the Health Department.

“As students will go to schools and attend classes together, it is important for them to be careful about Covid. Those with cold symptoms may need to wear mask as a precautionary measure, while those with acute health issues may be advised to remain at home. We will strictly follow the guidelines of the Health department for the safety of students and teachers,” he said.

SME officials said schools across the state will reopen after summer vacation ends on June 18. However, as more than 75 lakh students are expected to resume classes after the vacation, department officials said adequate precautionary measures need to be followed to ensure the students and teachers remain safe and education of the children is not hampered.

The state has already started witnessing a gradual spike in new Covid cases this season. As per sources in the Health department, the Covid-19 tally has already jumped to 23 following detection of eight new cases on Monday and Tuesday. Keeping in view the increasing number of cases, the ICMR has also urged people with comorbidities and elderly persons to remain alert and follow Covid safety protocol.