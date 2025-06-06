Justice is not a privilege but right of every child: Odisha HC judge

BHUBANESWAR: Justice is not a privilege but a right of every child, said Justice Savitri Ratho.

Addressing a panel discussion on ‘Advancing Child-Centred Justice’ hosted by the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) and Child Rights and You (CRY) as part of the 5th World Congress on Justice with Children here recently, the Orissa High Court judge underscored the need for trauma-informed processes and regular monitoring under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, especially for marginalised children. “Justice is not a privilege to be earned; it is a promise to be kept for every child,” she affirmed.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of the United Nations’ Internal Justice Council and former judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice Madan Lokur emphasised the need for meaningful access to justice for children - as victims, as accused, and as those in need of care and protection, in all their avatars.

He highlighted the underreporting of violence against children, alarming backlog in inquiries, and revictimization faced by survivors during the trial due to systemic delays and inadequate support systems.

While principal secretary of the Women and Child Development department Shubha Sarma shared the state’s commitment through schemes like Subhadra and Ashirbaad, NLUO vice-chancellor Ved Kumari advocated for a broad, child-centred definition of justice.

The World Congress on Justice with Children is a global platform that convenes every five years to further the policy, practice and discourse on child-centred justice.