BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday conducted groundbreaking ceremony for 12 industrial projects with a combined investment of Rs 28,084 crore in Ganjam district.

The projects span green energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agro-processing and infrastructure sectors and are likely to create employment opportunities for 15,455 people. These projects are located across TATA Steel SEZ, Gopalpur, Chhatrapur, Buguda, and Barapalli areas.

Terming it a major milestone in transforming southern Odisha into an industrial hub, the chief minister said Odisha’s double-engine government is focused on inclusive growth through industry, healthcare and skill development.

“Post-Utkarsh Odisha and Make-in-Odisha conclaves, Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of projects have been implemented within five months, creating 90,000 jobs. Gopalpur Port is emerging as a key gateway, with a 75,000 km global road network in the pipeline. With initiatives like the World Skill Centre and Lakhpati Didi, the state is progressing confidently toward a Samruddha Odisha by 2036 and a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

The projects include Rs 7,200 crore investment in the green hydrogen and ammonia sector by Ocior Energy Private Limited at the TATA Steel SEZ with job potential for 2,300 people while Petronet LNG Limited will establish a Rs 6,500 crore LNG terminal at Gopalpur, which will generate 1,000 jobs. UPL Limited will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the speciality chemicals sector at the Tata Steel SEZ with a job potential for 4,100 people.