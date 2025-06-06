Odisha Dy CM Singh Deo inaugurates DNN defence laboratory in capital

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Deep Neural Network (DNN) laboratory, first-of-its-kind in the state, set up on the premises of Krystellar Defence and Aerospace in Nayapalli of the city.

The lab is designed to promote research in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), AI, electronic warfare, cognitive communications, AI-powered space surveillance, hypersonic threat detection, and tracking and situational awareness. It will provide a strategic platform for AI-powered innovation in missile defence, drone defence, radar signal processing and cyber defence.

Founder and CEO, Krystellar Defence and Aerospace, Uday Bhanu Das said, DNN Lab will act as a key enabler for the development of indigenous, mission-ready AI solutions. The lab also aims to support key initiatives under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, promoting self-reliant, secure and technology-enabled defence.

Apart from R&D, DNN Lab will provide advanced training programmes and special workshops for defence personnel, scientists and engineers. The facility will also host collaborative projects with leading DRDO labs, aerospace PSUs and domestic defence technology innovators.

Appreciating Das for setting up a high-tech facility for defence and space research, innovation and design in the state, Singh Deo encouraged the youth to emulate his work to realise the dream of a self-reliant India in defence preparedness.

Defence and Space chairman Brigadier LC Patnaik also spoke on the occasion.