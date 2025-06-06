Odisha government to set up CoE on semiconductors at IIIT-BBS

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to develop an ecosystem on emerging technologies, the Odisha government has mooted a proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Semiconductors at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar.

The initiative, to be supported by the Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) department, aims at strengthening Odisha’s capabilities in semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and advanced skill-building.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the department to rope in IIIT, Bhubaneswar for the CoE in view of the growing interest of industries in investing in the semiconductor sector in the state, particularly following the recent strategic push to support the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Although the semiconductor sector holds immense potential for industrial growth, innovation and creation of high-value jobs, unavailability of skilled and industry-ready professionals continues to pose a significant challenge.

“There is an urgent need for a robust talent pipeline and a strong support ecosystem to ensure Odisha’s competitiveness in this critical sector. The institute’s existing infrastructure, faculty strength, and technological focus make it a suitable choice to anchor such an ambitious initiative,” said a senior official.

The proposed centre will not only provide advanced training and capacity-building opportunities but will also facilitate cutting-edge research and development in semiconductor technologies.

The state government will provide necessary financial and administrative support for the establishment of the CoE.

The E&IT department has asked the IIIT, Bhubaneswar to submit a detailed proposal outlining the academic framework with focus on advanced training, research and innovation in semiconductor technologies by June 30. In a parallel academic initiative, the institute has also been advised to introduce post-graduate diploma and certificate courses in advanced semiconductor engineering starting from the 2026-27 academic year.

“The CoE is being planned in addition to the state’s own initiative - Odisha Chip (O-Chip), which will address the difficulties experienced by the fabless ecosystem, and help set up a state-of-the-art facility for semiconductor designing and manufacturing,” the official said.

The state government has already introduced a ‘Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy’ and recently issued operational guidelines for facilitating investments and disbursing capital investment subsidies for projects.