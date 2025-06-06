One dead as Nor’wester causes havoc in Deogarh town, leaves a trail of damage

DEOGARH: A Nor’wester ripped through Deogarh town and its surrounding three blocks on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage. The summer storm, accompanied by heavy rain, thunder and powerful wind struck around 5 pm, uprooting trees, snapping electric poles, and severely damaging houses and infrastructure.

A 10-year-old girl, Smruti Behera of Chuakhola village under Kundheigola police limits died after being struck by lightning while she was out to relieve herself. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) but declared dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, Kajol Munda and her four-year-old son Shivaraj Munda were critically injured after a fallen tree struck their home at Mirigidia Sahi in Deogarh town. Similarly, one Sumant Liha of Nilberni Sahi suffered head injuries, while Jit Bhoj was hurt by lightning and hospitalised.

Around 30 electric poles were uprooted mostly in Deogarh town and Tilebeni block villages, leaving roads blocked with fallen wires and debris, disrupting electricity supply across the district. The Ranchi-Vijayawada highway experienced traffic disruption for hours due to downed power lines and fallen trees blocking the key arterial route.

The storm damaged old town areas around Petrol Pump Sahi, Nilberni Sahi, and Mirigidia Sahi, where temporary roofs were blown away. Houses suffered partial to severe damage as trees crashed onto rooftops. In Kalanda village under Tileibani block, asbestos roofs were stripped from houses while Kalamati and Sunamunda villages witnessed extensive roof damage.

Following the storm, authorities including Deogarh municipal council’s acting chairman Prajit Kumar Bhoj and executive officer Krupasindhu Swain visited the affected areas and victims late Wednesday evening. Fire service teams worked to clear fallen trees and debris to reopen roads. Power supply was restored to Deogarh town by this morning, with restoration work continuing in other areas.