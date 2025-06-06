Over 6,000 kg of explosives seized, four held for illegal transportation of mining explosives

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi police seized 6,500 kg of explosives and arrested four persons in connection with illegal transportation of mining explosives on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted following an FIR filed by a junior mining officer during a raid near a stone query and crusher at Lakhbahali under Jaipatna police limits. During inspection, two explosive-laden vehicles were found stationed near the site.

SP Kalahandi Nagraj Debarkonda informed that the seized materials included 100 IDEAL Boost CDA, APEX CORD totalling 6,500 kg of cartridges and 115 detonators (each 750 metre long). The explosives violated the approved mining plan and OMMC Rules, 2016.

The consignor Kalinga & Co was found transporting the explosives in violation of the Explosives Rules, 2008. Police arrested two company employees and drivers of both explosive-laden vehicles. Further investigation is underway.