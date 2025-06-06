Rs 2.25 crore reward for Daitapatis for smooth conduct of Jagannath Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: In a massive incentive, the Law department has approved Rs 2.25 crore for Daitapati servitors of the Shree Jagannath Temple if they ensure a smooth Rath Yatra. A proposal in this regard was sent by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) recently.

In a letter to the Srimandir chief administrator, the department informed that the government has approved Rs 2.25 crore as a ‘special reward’ for Daita servitors for disciplined conduct during the annual festival of the Trinity.

The money will be paid from the SJTA funds and replenished with the allotment of funds as special grants to the SJTA at the supplementary budget stage. Other servitors welcomed the incentives for Daitapatis and urged release of funds for all servitors who render services connected with the Rath Yatra.

In another development, the I&PR department has decided to set up temporary information kiosks at various places in Puri to reach out to maximum number of devotees coming to the city for Rath Yatra.

At a preparatory meeting on Thursday, principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said various programmes are being planned by the department for the upcoming Rath Yatra which includes folk art performances and live broadcasting of the festival.

Meanwhile, DIG S Praveen Kumar informed that at least 70 platoons of police force along with four senior commandant rank police officers and 450 other officers will be deployed in Puri for the Snana Purnima on June 11.

Addressing the press, the DIG said, “Our primary aim is to bring discipline to the darshan of the deities, ensure the security of devotees, and regulate traffic.” Earlier in the day, the DIG discussed the security issue with Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Kumar, and other senior officers of the district.

The temple administration has also conducted a number of meetings with temple servitors and Daitapatis for the timely observance of daily rituals of the deities.