AI should be used to speed up Odisha’s progress: Speaker Surama Padhy

She urged industrialists and other stakeholders to leverage the AI technology for sustainable development and strike a balance between industrial development and environmental equilibrium.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said AI plays a significant role in improving service in different sectors. “The technology is now being used in industrial maintenance, financial management, improving supply chain, detecting financial frauds and many other fields,” he said.

Swain also highlighted the new AI Policy 2025 formulated by the state government to make the state a leader in the artificial intelligence sector.

Sambad Group and Eastern Media Limited chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Eastern Media Limited director Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke.