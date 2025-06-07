Close shave for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra as car hits mixer truck

CUTTACK: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra had a close shave after his car was involved in a head-on collision with a concrete mixer vehicle at Sandhapur square under Baranga police station on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 9 am when Patra was returning to Bhubaneswar after an event in Dhenkanal. When his car reached Sandhapur square, a concrete mixture-laden truck which was coming from opposite direction collided with it, damaging the car’s right side bumper. However, no one was injured in the accident.

On being informed, Baranga police rushed to the spot and arranged another vehicle for the minister. The truck has been seized and its driver, Bhagirathi Ray of Dhanmandal under Govindpur police limits detained.