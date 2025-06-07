CM Majhi: Odisha govt targets 1.5 lakh jobs in five years, 27,428 posts filled so far

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state government has given top priority to job creation both in the public and private sectors ever since the BJP came to power on June 12 last year.

Addressing the newly-appointed officials at a Nijukti Mela here, Majhi said that the government aims to create 1.5 lakh jobs within five years, with 65,000 positions to be filled up in the first two years. As of now, 27,428 government positions have been filled, including the 1,294 appointment letters distributed during the programme on Friday.

The chief minister said only two per cent of jobs in the state are in the government while the rest are in the private and industrial sectors. At least 13 lakh jobs will be created in the industrial sector in the coming days. Employment opportunities for 90,000 people have been created within four months of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, he said.