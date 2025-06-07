Comprehensive roadmap for Kotia villages in a month: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Friday said the state government will prepare a comprehensive roadmap for all-round development of Kotia group of villages over which Odisha is embroiled in a dispute with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Presiding over the first meeting of the committee constituted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Kotia, Pujari asked all the departments to submit their plans in consultation with the Koraput district collector within a month.

The minister said the aim of the government is to take the administration to the doorstep of the people by implementing different welfare measures. He said the previous government had failed in this regard as a result of which the situation has deteriorated. The committee will play a crucial role in identifying and implementing projects to benefit the local population, he added.