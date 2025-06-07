Create fashion with passion: Governor urges NIFT grads

BHUBANESWAR: Fashion is a language of culture, identity, and progress, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati while addressing the Graduation Show-2025 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

Describing fashion as a powerful form of storytelling, he urged the graduates to create with purpose, embrace sustainability and honour nation’s rich heritage while keeping a global outlook.

He noted that while the world of design is demanding and ever-evolving, the education and experiences students have gained at NIFT Bhubaneswar will enable them meet future challenges with confidence and grace. “Trust in your abilities, stay true to your vision, and never stop learning,” he said.

Kambhampati commended NIFT Bhubaneswar for nurturing creative talent and producing professionals ready for the fast-changing demands of the fashion and textile industries.

Director of NIFT Bhubaneswar Rajesh Kumar Jha also spoke.