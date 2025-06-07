Debrigarh sanctuary sees gaur population jump from 659 to 788 in six months, robust breeding behind surge

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary has reported a significant rise in the population of Indian Bison (gaur) with their number increasing to 788 from 659 in just six months.

According to the latest census conducted by the Hirakud Wildlife division, the sanctuary is now home to 788 gaurs including 315 juveniles and 128 newborns, indicating the robust breeding and healthy herd dynamics of this Schedule I species.

The census was carried out from May 11 to 13 through a three-day direct counting exercise involving 73 units and 147 personnel. It used 122 camera traps and 130 permanent inspection points to ensure accuracy. The first-ever gaur census was conducted in the sanctuary on November 12 and 13 last year during which 659 bisons were recorded.

During this period, the number of herds also increased from 52 to 60. It signifies natural herd division patterns where adult females lead and guide sub-adults and juveniles. The latest findings show that juveniles (below two years of age) account for about 40 per cent of the total population - a promising indicator of reproductive success.

Divisional forest officer, Hirakud Wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, “To understand the breeding and calving patterns of gaurs in the Central Indian landscape, we will conduct monthly surveys during the upcoming monsoon and winter seasons. This will help us determine the peak calving period and population dynamics more accurately and support long-term conservation strategies for this vulnerable species.”