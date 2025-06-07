Explosives warehouse owner held after trucks found hidden post-Maoist loot in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Two days after seizing a couple of mini-trucks laden with blasting explosives, RN Pali police arrested the explosives warehouse owner and his driver and produced them in court on Tuesday.

The arrest of Shraban Agarwal (41) and his driver Birsa Samad (30) comes after the two explosives-laden trucks were found parked outside a fuel station at Deogaon near Balughat on June 1.

Police said Agarwal has two explosive licences including one in the name of his wife and owns a warehouse at the remote Itma in Bargaon block of Sundargarh district. On May 27, three trucks carrying explosives had come out of the warehouse. One of the trucks was looted by Maoists from K Balang area. Agarwal kept the other two trucks hidden and lied to police that the explosives were delivered to clients.

Police said around 23,000 pieces of gelatin sticks, 400 detonators and 22,500 metre of detonating fuse wires were seized from one vehicle. Seizure from the other truck included 3,750 metre wires, 2,718 gelatin sticks and 30 packets of detonators.

One of the trucks was driven by Agarwal himself. He along with his driver parked the two trucks outside Rourkela Fuel Filling Station at Deogaon on May 30. Two days later, locals informed the police about the parked vehicles.