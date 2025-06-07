Missing youth found dead

BARGARH: The body of a 25-year-old missing youth was found in a pit at Sargipali village within Buden police limits in Padampur sub-division on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Majhi of Sargipali. He was missing since the last three days.

Sources said Pintu had gone out with his friends on Monday but did not return home. Despite extensive searches, his family members could not trace him. Subsequently, they filed a missing complaint in Buden police station on Wednesday.

On the day, locals spotted Pintu’s body in the pit following which tension flared up in the village. Alleging that the youth was murdered over previous enmity, locals blocked Padmapur-Balangir road near Dahitara. Pintu’s family members demanded a thorough investigation and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Police said two persons of the village have been detained for questioning. A detailed probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.