OHPC signs pact with WAPCOS for Indravati PSP

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Ltd on Friday inked a pact with WAPCOS Ltd for project management services of 600 MW Upper Indravati pumped storage project (PSP) at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district.

The agreement was signed in presence of deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo. The project will be located around 500 metre away from the Upper Indravati reservoir at Mukhiguda. The one-of-its-kind unit will have four stages, each having a capacity of generating 150 MW power.

The PSP will have an underground powerhouse located near the lower reservoir and will operate in pumping as well as generating mode in different times of a day by circulating water between the two reservoirs.