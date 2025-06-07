People with Covid symptoms must avoid Rath Yatra: Odisha govt

Dr Mohanty informed that steps are being taken to re-operationalise the ICUs that were set up during the last Covid-19 wave in Puri. Additional beds are being arranged at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) while more doctors and medical staff will be deployed. The hospital is also being equipped with necessary medical supplies and infrastructure to handle any emergency.

The government has also directed districts to stay on high alert and ramp up Covid surveillance and emergency response systems. Districts have been asked to ensure operational readiness of oxygen plants, availability of hospital beds, critical care units and stock of essential drugs.

Meanwhile, the state reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the last two days, taking the tally to 38 so far. Director of public health Dr Nilakanta Mishra said the situation is under control. “The state has an active caseload of 29 after nine patients recovered from the infection. The condition of others are stable and none of them serious,” he said.

Health experts had earlier flagged the potential risk of clusters forming during large gatherings, particularly given the circulation of the JN.1 sub-variants in Odisha.