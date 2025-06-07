Post-Op Sindoor, Odisha restricts procurement from ‘certain’ countries

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India in view of the changing geopolitical scenario, the state government has amended Odisha General Financial Rules (OGFR), 2023 enabling restrictions on procurement from certain countries.

The amendments, notified by the Finance department on Thursday, authorised the state to bar procurement from bidders, who are either based in or have commercial arrangements with entities from countries or classes of countries that may pose a risk to the defence of the country or matters related to national security.

The newly substituted rule-203 stated that no procurement shall be made in violation of such restrictions. Although the amendment does not name any country, officials said, it is a preemptive measure in response to the current global environment and security-related concerns raised at the national level.

This change of rules came as part of a broader overhaul of the OGFR, aimed at increasing transparency, efficiency, and compliance in government procurement. The revised rules also sought to streamline procurement methods by formally categorising them into goods, services (consultancy and non-consultancy) and works.

The amended rules differentiated between the categories of products, including guidance for IT projects, which will now be procured as consultancy services. “Procurement of IT projects should normally be carried out as procurement of consultancy services, as the outcomes or deliverables vary from one service provider to another,” it read.