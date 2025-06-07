Speed up PMAY-U 2.0 application verification: Odisha govt tells ULBs

BHUBANESWAR: Irked over the slow-paced scrutiny of applications received for dwelling units under newly-launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) at ULB level, the state government has issued an ultimatum to the civic bodies to speed up the verification process and submit the proposals at the earliest.

Sources in Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) said since commencement of the application process in early January, a total of 82,382 applications, including 48,598 under beneficiary-led construction (BLC) vertical, have been received till May-end. However, only around 13,925 at a measly 16.90 per cent of the applications have been verified so far. Besides, project proposals for only 14.50 pc of the applications, to the tune of 11,959 dwelling units, have been submitted to the government.

“This raises serious concern, especially when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) has already pointed out that the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY (U) and PMAY-U 2.0 for the state constitutes only 12 per cent of the total households as per the 2011 census and asked the state to prioritise the application verification,” said an official.