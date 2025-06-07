Student’s suicide in Rourkela takes new turn as dad accuses school of torture

ROURKELA: The suicidal death of a Class X student of a reputed English medium school here has taken a new turn with his family members accusing the school administration of harassing and mentally torturing the teenager, leading him to take the extreme step.

After returning from school on June 4, Tanmay Mahawar (15) had hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan at his residence in Daily Market area within Plant Site police limits.

Attributing his son’s death to the harassment by the school principal and others over an old issue, Tanmay’s father Pappu Mahawar on Friday evening filed a complaint in the local police station.

Pappu said the school administration had lodged a complaint against his son with Sector-19 police. He was summoned by police on May 2 and informed that Tanmay in January had uploaded a cartoon reel (video) of the principal and teachers on Instagram. Tanmay was counselled by police and he as a parent tendered a written apology following which the issue was settled amicably in presence of the school principal.

The aggrieved father said the school reopened on June 2 and everything went fine for two days. On June 4, Tanmay returned from school stressed and a few hours later, he died by suicide in his room.

“Before going to his room, Tanmay told me that the principal had asked him to bring his father to the school the next day. Despite all persuasion, my son did not disclose what went wrong in the school. It was his last conversation,” said Pappu.

Elder brother Rahul said in a social media chat, Tanmay had told one of his friends that he was stressed due to the school administration’s attitude towards him and he feared he might be expelled.