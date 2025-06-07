Two minor siblings kidnapped from wedding, gang-raped

BERHAMPUR: Two minor siblings were allegedly abducted from a wedding and gang-raped by four youths in an abandoned house within Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district.

The shocking incident took place late in the night on June 3 and came to light after family members of the survivors lodged a complaint in Golanthara police station on Friday.

Police said on Tuesday night, a marriage ceremony was being held in a house at Markandi village. Relatives of the host family including the 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were present in the house. In the middle of the festivities, the two girls went missing mysteriously.

Worried family members launched a frantic search but could not trace them. Later, they came to know that two youths present in the event had lured the girls to an abandoned house at ODRP colony on the village outskirts. The youths along with two of their accomplices reportedly took turns to sexually assault the minors before abandoning them in the house.