Four arrested for gang rape of minor sisters in Odisha's Golanthara

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Police on Saturday arrested four youths who allegedly abducted and gangraped two minor sisters during a wedding ceremony in a village under Golanthara police limits. Three of the suspects are 21, while the fourth is a year older.
The suspects, identified as K Siva, K Sai, G Gareya and N Srinu, all of Markandi village, were arrested while attempting to flee to Andhra Pradesh.
The shocking incident took place late in the night on Tuesday (June 3) and came to light after family members of the survivors lodged a complaint in Golanthara police station on Friday.
The incident took place during a marriage ceremony, which was being held in a house at Markandi village. Relatives of the host family including the 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were present in the house. In the middle of the festivities, the two girls went missing mysteriously. The family members launched a search, but couldn’t trace them.
However, later, they found out that two youths present in the event had lured the girls to an abandoned house at ODRP colony on the village outskirts. The youths along with two of their accomplices reportedly took turns to sexually assault the minors before abandoning them in the house. The family members found the survivors in the abandoned house, following which they narrated the incident to their parents and a case was registered.
Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said that following the FIR, the police launched an investigation and formed two special teams to arrest the accused. According to the complaint, 21-year-old Siva had befriended the 14-year-old survivor and called her to an isolated location on June 3. When she went there, he sexually assaulted her. He then reportedly later called his three accomplices, who took chances to sexually assault her. As she didn’t return home, the other survivor came in search of her, following which they sexually assaulted her as well.
“A case has been registered and the medical examination of the four accused has been conducted. They have been produced before the court and further investigation is on,” the SP said.