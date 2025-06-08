Four arrested for gang rape of minor sisters in Odisha's Golanthara

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Police on Saturday arrested four youths who allegedly abducted and gangraped two minor sisters during a wedding ceremony in a village under Golanthara police limits. Three of the suspects are 21, while the fourth is a year older.

The suspects, identified as K Siva, K Sai, G Gareya and N Srinu, all of Markandi village, were arrested while attempting to flee to Andhra Pradesh.

The shocking incident took place late in the night on Tuesday (June 3) and came to light after family members of the survivors lodged a complaint in Golanthara police station on Friday.

The incident took place during a marriage ceremony, which was being held in a house at Markandi village. Relatives of the host family including the 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were present in the house. In the middle of the festivities, the two girls went missing mysteriously. The family members launched a search, but couldn’t trace them.