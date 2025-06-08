Odisha CM Majhi unveils projects worth Rs 1,073 crore in Kandhamal, Sonepur

PHULBANI/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday unveiled completed and proposed projects worth Rs 1,073 crore in Kandhamal and Sonepur districts, including the Government Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani.
In Kandhamal, the chief minister inaugurated five projects estimated at Rs 655 crore while laying foundation for another five worth Rs 94 crore.
In Sonepur, Majhi threw open 11 projects worth Rs 80 crore while laying foundation stone for 45 projects planned at an estimated Rs 244 crore. The projects spanned in sectors of road connection, water resources, bridges, healthcare, mega-lift and hostels.
He also announced the construction of four in-stream storage structures (ISS) across rivers in Sonepur at Godhaneswar and Khairamal in Birmaharajpur block, as well as at Harihar Jore in Ulunda and Surubali in Birmaharajpur.
Addressing the public at Coronation Playground in Phulbani, the chief minister said the new 100-seat medical college and hospital will not only usher in immense health benefits for the people of Kandhamal but also serve people of Nayagarh and Boudh districts. With the inauguration of the 650-bed hospital, the long-cherished dream of the people of Kandhamal has been realised, he added.
The CM added that the government plans to promote tourism and food processing in Kandhamal to create employment opportunities and accelerate the district’s development.
“Since the BJP government came to power, Odisha has finally been included in the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which had earlier been denied to the people due to political reasons. Now, 3.5 crore people of the state can avail free healthcare services at 29,000 private medical institutions across the country,” he said.
The chief minister assured that within a year, there would be no shortage of doctors in Odisha. “Every hospital will have the required number of doctors. We are mobilising necessary resources for this, without any compromise,” he stated.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling, Kandhamal MP Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Phulbani MLA Uma Charan Mallick, and Kandhamal collector Amrit Ruturaj were present at the event.
In Sonepur, Majhi said: “Whatever we promise, we deliver. Of the 21 programmes promised earlier, 11 have already been implemented within a year. To support farmers during unforeseen adversities, for the first time in history, crop loss due to untimely rains has been included in the relief code.”
He assured that in the coming days, Sonepur district would be transformed into a land of golden opportunities. Sonepur MLA Niranjan Pujari, Kantamal MLA Kahnei Dang, Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag and Sonepur collector Anya Das were present.