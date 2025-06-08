Odisha CM Majhi unveils projects worth Rs 1,073 crore in Kandhamal, Sonepur

PHULBANI/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday unveiled completed and proposed projects worth Rs 1,073 crore in Kandhamal and Sonepur districts, including the Government Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani.

In Kandhamal, the chief minister inaugurated five projects estimated at Rs 655 crore while laying foundation for another five worth Rs 94 crore.

In Sonepur, Majhi threw open 11 projects worth Rs 80 crore while laying foundation stone for 45 projects planned at an estimated Rs 244 crore. The projects spanned in sectors of road connection, water resources, bridges, healthcare, mega-lift and hostels.

He also announced the construction of four in-stream storage structures (ISS) across rivers in Sonepur at Godhaneswar and Khairamal in Birmaharajpur block, as well as at Harihar Jore in Ulunda and Surubali in Birmaharajpur.

Addressing the public at Coronation Playground in Phulbani, the chief minister said the new 100-seat medical college and hospital will not only usher in immense health benefits for the people of Kandhamal but also serve people of Nayagarh and Boudh districts. With the inauguration of the 650-bed hospital, the long-cherished dream of the people of Kandhamal has been realised, he added.

The CM added that the government plans to promote tourism and food processing in Kandhamal to create employment opportunities and accelerate the district’s development.