Odisha fire services personnel to be trained on tackling blaze in high-rise buildings

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Fire Services and Mumbai Fire Brigade officers will on Sunday provide training to Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel on ways to tackle fire in high-rise buildings.
The special session is part of the two-day Assistant Fire Officers’ Conference which got underway at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy here. Inaugurated by DG, fire services Sudhansu Sarangi, the first-of-its-kind conference is aimed at enhancing leadership and operational preparedness among the state’s fire officers and personnel.
Addressing the event, Sarangi emphasised the strategic role of fire officers in field operations. “In today’s complex risk environment, our fire officers must be equipped not just with courage, but with competence, clarity and compassion. This brainstorming event marks the beginning of a leadership journey focused on those ideals,” he said.
Considering that Delhi and Mumbai fire services are one of the most advanced in the country and have required expertise to handle fire in high-rise buildings, they will give a presentation on their major case studies and also share the experience on how to tackle blaze in such buildings, sources said.
Currently, Odisha Fire Service has six specialised fire trucks equipped with hydraulic platforms for firefighting and rescue operations. They are deployed in major cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Sambalpur. However, many more of such specialised fire trucks are required considering the rapid development the state has been undergoing for the past few years.
“The high-rise buildings are now not limited to cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Recently, CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a six-storey district headquarters hospital in Deogarh. There is a need to enhance our skills and equipment to effectively deal with fire in high-rise buildings,” said a senior fire officer.
Former chief secretary PK Jena spoke on how to effectively and swiftly respond to a disaster and maintain inter-departmental coordination during untoward incidents.
Organised by Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, the event also hosted a technology exhibition featuring equipment of leading fire safety and disaster management solution providers.