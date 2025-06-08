Odisha Governor calls for self-reliance in agri sector

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called upon policymakers, scientists and researchers to identify the deficit areas in agriculture and work towards making Odisha self-sufficient.

Inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Agribusiness Potential of Odisha’ organised by the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in collaboration with the Indian Society of Agricultural Marketing (ISAM) here, the Governor emhasised the need to incorporate central and state-sponsored schemes into academic curricula so that more people, particularly farmers, can access the benefits available to them.

He urged the academic community and policymakers to build a comprehensive model that fosters entrepreneurship among farmers and equips them with skill-based training for modern agribusiness practices.